Johnny Depp shaves off beard, looks almost unrecognisable

It seems like Edwards Scissorhands put his hands to good use as Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s latest look sans beard has caught the attention of his fans on the Internet.

The actor looks almost unrecognisable after shaving off his famous beard, reports Mirro.co.uk. The actor, 59, unveiled his brand-new clean-shaven look while on tour with his friend and award-winning musician Jeff Beck, after the pair played a show in New York City.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor looked noticeably different from his appearances in the courtroom months ago amid his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny is now sporting a clean-shaven look – after famously rocking his signature moustache and facial hair for decades.

According to Mirror.co.uk, following his latest show in New York City, Johnny was seen wearing a blue striped baker boy hat and large blue tinted sunglasses, which covered most of his face.

As fans waited outside to greet the Hollywood star, they could have been forgiven for mistaking the famous actor for someone else due to the drastic change in appearance.

Mirror further states that the actor signed autographs, chatted with fans, and posed alongside the adoring admirers who waited at length to meet him following his latest performance with Jeff Beck.

