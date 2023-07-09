INDIA

Johnny Depp takes stage at Manchester AO Arena with his band Hollywood Vampires

Actor and musician Johnny Depp recently took the stage at Manchester’s AO Arena with his hard rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires for which he is the rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist.

One of the co-founders of the group, Depp formed the band alongside veteran rock musicians Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.

Now reviving his career after his very famous court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Hollywood Vampires will proceed to play in London next, followed by concerts in Birmingham and Glasgow.

According to The Daily Mail, the update comes after Depp won the trial, with the jury determining that Depp had proven all elements of the alleged defamation. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages.

Following the trial, Depp said that he had “closed the chapter” on his lawsuit, adding that he feels “incredibly lucky to do what he loves”.

Johnny is currently on tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, with the supergroup on the UK leg having played in Scarborough, Swansea and Manchester.

Johnny, Alice Cooper and Joe formed the Hollywood Vampires in 2012, initially performing cover songs to honour rock stars who died in the 1970s.

