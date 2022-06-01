Actor Johnny Depp has won the libel suit against his former wife Amber Heard. A jury of seven people awarded him $15 million in damages.

The jury found that Heard’s statements were false and made with “actual malice” against Depp. They decided on $10 million in compensatory damages and another $5 million in punitive damages.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 calling herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million. The jury awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages.