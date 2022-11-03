WORLD

Johns Hopkins University warns students, staff about uptick in campus crime

Johns Hopkins University in the US city of Baltimore has issued a safety warning amid an increase in serious crimes in its premises.

From October 6 to 27 alone, there were six armed robberies reported on and around its Homewood campus, as well as one near its Peabody campus — two of which were abduction attempts, a Fox News report said citing Branville Bard, the university’s vice president for public safety.

“These acts of violence tear at the fabric of our community, and the university is working to support the victims,” Bard said in a letter to students and staff.

The vice president said members of Johns Hopkins community fell victim to “two especially brazen and disturbing incidents” last week, Xinhua news agency reported.

On October 24, one of those victims was walking near the Homewood campus in the 100 block of West University Parkway when three suspects “armed with handguns forced the affiliate into their vehicle”, drove to “multiple ATMs, and forced the victim to make cash withdrawals before releasing the victim”, the Fox News report said.

On October 27, a victim was walking on the footbridge of San Martin Drive on the Homewood campus when two suspects, one armed with a handgun, demanded the victim’s cell phone and password, it said.

Robberies, burglaries and carjacking incidents have increased in Baltimore so far this year compared to last year, and homicides are on track to surpass 300 for the eighth year in a row, according to the report.

