WORLD

Johnson prepares fightback as confidence vote now likely

NewsWire
0
0

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons allies will switch their focus to winning a vote of no confidence, after conceding that they now have little chance of stopping one being triggered.

Johnson will this week launch a health and housing policy fightback in a last-ditch attempt to win over his critics, the Guardian reported.

He is widely expected to face a vote on his leadership as soon as this week, with some MPs predicting that the threshold of 54 letters asking for one has already been exceeded.

In a remarkable shift in tone, UK Business Minister Paul Scully acknowledged on Sunday night that a vote of no confidence “might well happen”, but insisted Johnson would “face it down”.

“Whatever happens, we’ve got to get back to governing, to tackle the things that people want us to do on a day-to-day basis.”

Hours earlier, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had said he did not think there would be a vote this week.

A No 10 source said Johnson would demonstrate over the coming days that he was “getting on with the job” and acknowledged it was also aimed at showing his determination not to be fatally weakened by a confidence vote, which the Prime Minister expects to win narrowly, the Guardian reported.

20220606-111809

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oregon wildfire scorches area 1.5 times the size of NYC

    Pak rejects India’s concerns about Sikh pilgrims

    UK to continue Afghan evacuation despite Kabul airport blasts

    S.Korea voices concern over Japan’s Fukushima water release plan