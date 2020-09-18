Canindia News

Friday feels: Johny Lever looks back at his early stand-up comedy days

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE02

Veteran Bollywood comedian Johny Lever on Friday walked down memory lane and shared a snapshot capturing his early stand-up comedy days.

“Fridayfeels Circ. 1980 @ Patkar Hall. My early stand-up comedy days,” Johny wrote on Instagram with the image.

In the picture, we see Johny in bell-bottom jeans and performing on the stage.

The throwback picture caught the attention of several social media users, including actor Ranveer Singh.

Reacting to the post, Ranveer called Johny a “legend”.

Johny has been seen sharing a lot of funny videos on his social media accounts. His daughter Jaime Lever also does not miss any chance to tickle the funny bone. She is known for her mimicry skills.

On the film front, Johny will be soon seen in Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan‘s “Coolie No.1” remake.

