In response to PTI chief Imran Khan’s revealing details of an alleged “London plan”, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asked his predecessor to “join the investigation and account for your corruption”.

Responding to Khan’s lengthy tweet, Sharif said: “Leave the fabrications here and there. Join the investigation and account for your corruption. End of the matter.”

Early Monday morning, Khan posted on Twitter the details of the alleged London plan, which according to him, has been devised to keep him out of the politics to delay and rig elections.

“Using the pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner,” The News quoted the former premier as saying.

He claimed that the plan now was to humiliate him by putting “Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next 10 years”.

The development comes as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government has kicked off its sit-in from Monday to press Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to resign for the judiciary’s “undue facilitation” of Khan.

Terming it a “drama”, the former premier wrote: “The JUI-F drama being done outside the SC is only for one purpose, to overawe the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he doesn’t give a verdict according to the Constitution.”

The cricketer-turned-politician claimed that the coalition government will once again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open), The News reported.

