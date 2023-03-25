Jawri Mal Bishnoi, a Joint Directorate in the Rajkot office Directorate General of Foreign Trade, allegedly died by suicide in the CBI custody on Saturday, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency on graft charge.

Bishnoi, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs five lakh from a man, jumped to his death from the fourth floor of CBI building in Gujrat.

In the recent past, two accused, including Bishnoi, have committed suicide in CBI custody. Prior to it, one man had hanged himself in CBI’s custody in West Bengal’s Bogtui.

He took the extreme step, just before the police were about to take him to the court.

A case was lodged against Bishnoi, on the allegations of demanding undue advantage to the tune of Rs 9 lakh from the complainant.

The victim had told the CBI that he had submitted six files containing all required documents of periodical export of food cans to DGFT, Rajkot to issue NOC so as to release their Bank Guarantee of around Rs 50 lakh.

He alleged that Bishnoi demanded an amount of Rs five lakhs towards first instalment and asked the complainant to deliver the remaining amount at the time of handing over of NOC.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting undue advantage of Rs five lakh from the complainant.

On Friday, searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused, including in Rajkot and his native place.

