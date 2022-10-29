A joint investigation is underway to look into an attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband during a home break-in.

In a statement on Friday night, the US Capitol Police said that they are assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the San Francisco Police with the joint investigation into the incident that took place earlier in the day, reports Xinhua news agency.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was “violently assaulted” by an individual who broke into their home in San Francisco, according to Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson Drew Hammill.

“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time,” Hammill was quoted as saying in an official statement.

In a separate statement, the spokesperson also said that Paul Pelosi also “underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hand”.

Nancy Pelosi, second in the line of succession to the presidency, was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail at the time of the break-in, the Capitol Police said.

David DePape, 42, has been identified by police as the suspect in the assault on Paul Pelosi and will be booked on charges including attempted homicide, assault, and elder abuse.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told reporters that the motive for the attack is still being determined.

The White House said in a statement on Friday that President Joe Biden had called Nancy Pelosi to “express his support after this horrible attack”.

Biden “continues to condemn all violence”, the White House statement said.

