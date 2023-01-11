INDIA

Joint projects with Japan for massive digital transformation, says Gadkari

NewsWire
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reiterated India’s intense support towards cooperation with Japan in the sector of highways development, administration, and monitoring with the implementation of digital technology-enabled ITS services.

In his interaction with a Japanese delegation led by Koichi Hagiuda and Hiroshi Suzuki, he said that the Indo-Japan Joint Working Group (JWG) will function together providing the best road infrastructure for commuters and freight movement and helping India achieve its sustainable transport goals.

He said joint projects will be undertaken for a massive digital transformation in the areas of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), and eco-friendly mobility.

The Minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India has always placed the Indo-Pacific at the heart of its engagement with the countries of Southeast and East Asia vide India’s Act East Policy.

