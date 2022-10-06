HEALTHINDIA

Joint team takes samples of medicines exported to The Gambia, flagged by WHO

NewsWire
0
5

A team of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and Haryana State Drugs Controller have collected samples of four cough syrups manufactured by Sonepat-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals over their alleged links to the deaths of dozens of children in west Africa.

The government agencies sprung into action after the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an alert regarding the cough syrups manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals for their potential links to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.

Assistant State Drug Controller Manmohan Taneja told IANS that “a team of the CDSCO, the DCGI, and the State Drugs Controller, Haryana have collected the samples of the four cough syrups exported to The Gambia for investigation”.

The four products are Promethazine Oral Solution BP, Chlorphenamine Maleate, Phenylephrine HCI, Dextromethorphan HBR Syrup (Makoff Baby Cough Syrup), Pheniramine Maleate, Ammonium Chloride, Menthol Syrup (Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup), and Paracetamol Phenylephrine HCL & Chlorphenamine Maleate Syrup (MaGrip n Cold Syrup).

The samples have been sent to a Kolkata-based lab and the result of the tests is expected in the next few days, he said.

Meanwhile, sources said Maiden Pharmaceuticals has recalled its products for further investigation and waiting for the government’s directions to proceed further.

Sources also said during the preliminary enquiry revealed that Maiden Pharmaceutical is a manufacturer licensed by the state drug controller for the products under reference, and exported these products only to The Gambia.

The company has two directors — Naresh Kumar Goyal and Vivek Goyal – and two manufacturing plants, one based in Sonepat and the other in Panipat. Its corporate office is at Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, Delhi.

20221006-230002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Broccoli, leafy greens can help slow growth of COVID-19, flu viruses

    Door-to-door Covid vaccination allowed for disabled: Govt

    UP Board exams put off, schools shut till May 15

    Modi directs to ensure smooth, unhindered supply of oxygen