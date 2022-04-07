Dancer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa will no longer be making her feature film debut with the screen adaptation of ‘Bounce’, reports ‘Variety’.

Insiders familiar with the project said that Paramount Pictures has also removed the project from its development slate.

Siwa told Variety at the GLAAD Media Awards that she is no longer attached to the movie adaptation of the YA book by Megan Shull. She said, “That project got put on hold, and then went away. It wasn’t the one.”

As per the sources of ‘Variety’, the project fell apart months ago and its demise is not related to Smith’s assault of comedian Chris Rock at this year’s Academy Awards. First announced in the summer of 2020, the film was brought to the studio by producer Caleb Pinkett (‘Cobra Kai’, ‘Charm City Kings’).

His sister Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were reported to be attached as producers at the time, before the formation of their content company Westbrook. One person familiar with Westbrook said Pinkett Smith and her husband were not leads on the project, rather lending support to Caleb Pinkett.

The project also made waves last July when Siwa, who came out as pansexual months prior, revealed that the script for “Bounce” included a kissing scene with a male costar. ‘Variety’ later reported that the studio happily removed the kissing scene in light of Siwa’s objection.

