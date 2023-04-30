Actress-dancer Jojo Siwa is devastated after her new puppy, Tooie, was killed in an “accident” recently.

Jojo remembered her puppy as she took to her social media to share the news with her followers, reports ‘Page Six’.

“2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life,” the ‘Dance Moms’ alum began in the caption of a TikTok video of her dancing with the brown furry pup. My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven.”

The Nickelodeon star, 19, said that she “can’t even explain how perfect” her dog was and that she is going to “miss him more than words can explain. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy,” she added. “See you one day. Rest in peace my lil sweet boy.”

Jojo shared more details about what happened to her dog in a since-deleted video on TikTok, according to the Daily Mail.

“There was an accident with him this morning and it’s nothing that anybody could have done anything to prevent, so it’s no one’s fault,” the ‘Boomerang’ singer said in the clip recorded from her closet, quoted by Page Six. “He hopefully didn’t suffer – I feel like it was pretty quick.”

While Jojo did not disclose the cause of Tooie’s death, the Daily Mail claims he was attacked by a coyote in her backyard.

Jojo also shared several happy memories she had of her puppy, including when he would make breakfast with her in the mornings.

