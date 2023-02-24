ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Singer JoJo is making her Broadway debut as Satine in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’.

She will take the stage on April 11 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre for a 14-week limited engagement that runs through July 16, reports ‘Variety’.

“When I first saw this musical I fell instantly head over heels in love. I watched from the edge of my seat, hanging onto every word of every song,” JoJo wrote on Twitter.

“This show is a full-on feast for the senses and the opportunity to play Satine feels like the culmination of so many dreams. I cannot believe I get to join this phenomenal cast and company!!!! You guys blow me away!!!”

JoJo, whose full name is Joanna Levesque, will star opposite Derek Klena as he returns to the production as Christian. Set in 1900s France, the story follows a charming young composer who goes to Paris and falls in love with a cabaret actor named Satine, who is the star of the Moulin Rouge.

Broadway favourite Aaron Tveit, who is currently reprising his Tony-winning role of Christian, and Ashley Loren, who is playing Satine, will be leaving the show on April 9.

JoJo became famous as a teenager when her breakout hit ‘Leave (Get Out)’ made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut No. 1 single.

The 32-year-old singer put out her fourth studio album ‘Good to Know’ in 2020 and in the same year, she won a Grammy for her song ‘Say So’ with PJ Morton.

On screen, she’s appeared in “Aquamarine” and the road-trip comedy “RV” opposite Robin Williams.

‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ is the stage version of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film. It opened on Broadway in 2019, starring Tveit and Karen Olvio in the lead roles, and eventually swept at the Tony Awards with 14 nominations and 10 wins. Alex Timbers directed the jukebox musical, which features songs by Elton John, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Tina Turner, Madonna and dozens more.

