ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ wraps up, director shares pics of Joaquin, Lady Gaga

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Todd Phillips has wrapped up the production of his ‘Joker’ sequel ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’. Notifying fans of the titular character, the director shared two pictures of actor Joaquin Phoenix and actress-singer Lady Gaga.

The pictures are of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix in full makeup as the film’s titular villain, reports Deadline. The director wrote in the caption: “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.”

Throughout the film’s production, the director posted a number of photos from the set, beginning with a mysterious, “day 1” shot of Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck being shaved by a law enforcement official, sometime in December last year.

Earlier, Lady Gaga was spotted in New York City in her look of Harley Quinn. She was being filmed in downtown Manhattan, surrounded by police. The crowd scene had junior artistes carrying signs that read “Free Joker.”

20230406-115602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tom Hiddleston to star in Apple’s ‘The White Darkness’

    U2 all set for Vegas tour celebrating band’s 1991 album ‘Achtung...

    Amitabh Bachchan’s 7 golden moments of silence onscreen

    Andrew Garfield plans time off, says it’s a hiatus to ‘just...