Jolt for Jose K. Mani as top leader quits faction

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 (IANS) A top leader of the Jose K. Mani faction quit on Thursday giving a huge blow to the erstwhile Kerala Congress (Mani) group led by K.M. Mani’s son, as it had been eyeing an entry into the ruling CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Joseph M. Puthuserry decided to say goodbye to the party. A three-time legislator and a popular leader of the erstwhile KC(M), Puthuserry told the media that he was an out and out Congress-led UDF man.

“I have always been close to the UDF and a sudden decision to move into the LDF just cannot go down well with me. It’s a suicidal political move and I cannot be part of it and hence I have decided to leave the faction of Jose K. Mani,” said Puthuserry.

“With regards to my future, I will, in the coming days be making an announcement. I cannot think beyond the UDF, so it’s just a question of few days. Am really surprised of the move by Jose K. Mani, who is moving towards the LDF.

“At present the LDF is a front surviving on the ventilator and it doesn’t suit my political ideology, especially they way they have totally unwound the pet project of our late K.M. Mani — (Karunya, a special lottery of the Kerala government, where the entire proceeds were used for bearing the medical expenses of the poor and the needy),” added Puthuserry.

The Kerala Congress (Mani) — founded by the late K.M.Mani — father of Rajya Sabha member Jose K. Mani have been divided between veteran legislator P.J. Joseph and the Mani’s son, ever since the party supremo died.

Jose K. Mani is no longer invited to the UDF, while Joseph is a steadfast with the UDF. Puthuserry might throw his hat with Joseph, who has been able to get a sizeable number of the top leaders of the erstwhile KC(M) party, into his fold.

