INDIA

Jolt for Trinamool as Anubrata Mondal’s deputy in Birbhum quits

NewsWire
0
0

Trinamool Congress, on Tuesday afternoon, received a major jolt in its stronghold of Birbhum district in West Bengal, when Biplob Ojha, the party’s district vice-president and deputy to Anubrata Mondal, announced his decision to quit the party.

The development has come as a shocker for the state’s ruling party in the district as Anubrata Mondal is already in the midst of crisis desperately trying to escape Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s move to take the latter to New Delhi for questioning him in connection to the multi- crore cattle smuggling in the state.

Ojha, on Tuesday afternoon also announced his decision to resign as a member of the Birbhum Zilla Parishad, the highest tier in the three- tier panchayat system in the state. Speculation is rife that he might be joining BJP at a public meeting in Nalhati, which will be attended by the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

“I hereby announce my decision to sever all my ties with Trinamool Congress. There are so many reasons behind my decision. I have been neglected by the party leadership all throughout. They stopped informing me about the crucial party meetings. At a time, I felt that I have become a burden for the party and hence I took my decision,” he told the mediapersons on Tuesday.

Ojha, always known as a close confidant of Anubrata Mondal, had held important positions in the party at the district- level starting from block president to chairman of Nalhati Municipality in the district. He joined the Trinamool Congress after the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, when the winds of change in the political regime of West Bengal became stronger.

However, despite repeated queries, Ojha refused to make any comment on his future course of action.

20221227-141002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Encounter breaks out at Shopian in J&K

    26 Rohingyas coming from Jammu refugee camp detained in Assam

    A new-look Rajpath to host Republic Day celebrations

    9 Easy-To-Make Christmas Treats for Children