INDIA

Jolt to BJP in Telangana as two leaders return to TRS

NewsWire
0
0

In a big jolt to the BJP in Telangana ahead of the by-election to Munugode Assembly seat, two leaders on Friday quit the party and rejoined the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Senior leader Dasoju Sravan and former chairman of Telangana Legislative Council, K. Swamy Goud joined the TRS.

It was a homecoming for both the leaders as they were associated with the TRS earlier. Sravan had quit the TRS in 2014 to join Congress while Swamy Goud had resigned from the TRS in 2020 to join the BJP.

This came a day after former MLA Bhishmaiah Goud also quit the saffron party to return to the TRS fold.

Their return is likely to give a boost to the TRS in its campaign for the November 3 by-election. The development is seen as a counter-attack by the TRS after it list former MP B. Narsaiah Goud to BJP three days ago.

After joining the TRS, Sravan called on Chief Minister and TRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He and Swamy Goud were earlier welcomed into the TRS by party’s Working President K.T. Rama Rao.

Sravan resigned from the BJP in protest against what he called the distribution of money, meat and liquor by the party among voters in Munugode.

His resignation came less than three months after he quit the Congress and joined the saffron party.

Sravan, a former national spokesman of Congress, wrote a letter to BJP’s Telangana unit President Bandi Sanjay Kumar explaining the reasons for his decision to resign from primary membership of the party. He alleged that the BJP is distributing money, meat and liquor among voters in Munugode Assembly constituency.

Sravan wrote that he had joined the BJP with many expectations but was disappointed over the directionless politics pursued by the party. He said BJP promised to do alternative politics but its approach in the Munugode by-election was disgusting.

He alleged that the BJP with no social responsibility was resorting to distribution of money bags, encouraging big contractors, and pursuing investment politics. “In such a situation it has become evident that there is no room for a leader like me coming from a weaker section of the society,” he said

It was on August 5 that Sravan had resigned from the Congress. Alleging that there is total disorder in the party under the leadership of state unit President A. Revanth Reddy, he had said that he was not ready to live like a slave in the organisation and hence decided to resign.

20221021-203805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Terrorism on decline in Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh

    Suvendu Adhikari writes to PM on ‘corruption’ in Central schemes

    Apple fixes new zero-day bug being actively exploited by hackers

    Congress will launch ‘Assam Jodo Yatra’ on Nov 1: Jairam Ramesh