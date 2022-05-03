INDIA

Jolt to Trinamool’s UP unit as state chief resigns

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered a jolt after several members, including the state unit president, Neeraj Rai, resigned.

“Big leaders in the Trinamool Congress do not want the party to expand beyond West Bengal. The party’s committed workforce in Uttar Pradesh is being side-lined and attempts are being made to disintegrate the state unit,” Rai told reporters on Tuesday.

He, however, did not divulge his future plans.

The infighting within the party will hit Mamata Banerjee’s plan to have a stronger presence in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party had not contested the 2022 state elections but started ground level preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by raising a strong organisational setup in Uttar Pradesh.

The mass resignations, however, seem to have brought the party back to where it stood in Uttar Pradesh before May 2021, when Mamata won for the third time in West Bengal.

Mamata’s win convinced the party workers that she is the only leader who can take on the saffron might. This emboldened Trinamool’s workforce in Uttar Pradesh as well and it started making efforts to gain visibility.

The party’s activities suddenly lost steam after October, when a team of senior leaders from the West Bengal unit of the party visited Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the farmers who were mowed down by the vehicle of the son of Union minister of state for home.

Later, it was the West Bengal unit that took over the affairs. The Uttar Pradesh unit of the party was not even aware of Mamata’s itinerary when she visited Lucknow to hold a joint virtual press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

20220503-065406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    35 years after first peasant’s suicide, Indian farmers still at crossroads

    Tension prevails after stone pelting on Ram Navami procession in J’khand

    Central govt departments asked for data on under-representations of SCs, STs

    IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja hands back CSK captaincy to MS Dhoni...