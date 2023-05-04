ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jon Bon Jovi responds to criticism over son’s engagement to teen Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi has reacted to criticism of his son Jake getting engaged to Millie Bobby Brown. The ‘Enola Holmes’ and ‘Stranger Things’ star, 19, announced boyfriend of three years Jake, 20, had got down on one knee last month.

Sharing their happy news with a snap of them cuddling, Millie told her 67 million Instagram followers: “I’ve loved you for three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

But not everyone was here for it, with some fans saying the couple were ‘too young’ to walk down the aisle and should wait a bit longer, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Now Jake’s singing legend dad has hit back at criticism of his son’s proposal saying he doesn’t think age matters – as he met his own wife Dorothea when he was in high school.

The ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ hitmaker gave his thoughts on the matter during an interview on American radio.

As per Mirror.co.uk, it comes as Jon revealed three out of his four kids are now engaged, so the family have a lot of weddings to plan.

Speaking to host Andy Cohen on ‘Radio Andy’ show, 61-year-old Jon shared: “I don’t know if age matters. You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together. I think that would be my advice really, growing together is wise. So I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all.”

Mirror.co.uk further states that Jon went on to call future daughter-in-law Millie “wonderful,” adding “her whole family is great.” More importantly, he confirmed that the couple are very much in love saying: “Jake is very, very happy.”

The singer met his own wife Dorothea Hurley, now 60, as a teenager and they were childhood sweethearts. But the pair waited until they were in their late 20s to tie the knot – shunning a big wedding to elope to Vegas in 1989.

