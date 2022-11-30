ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jonah Hill files petition to officially shorten his name

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Jonah Hill has filed a petition to legally change his name, and be known by the one he is famous by.

The 38-year-old actor – whose real name is Jonah Hill Feldstein – has filed a petition in Los Angeles to legally drop Feldstein from his name, according to TMZ, reports femaleforst.co.uk.

The documents explained that Jonah simply wants to be known by the name that he’s used publicly for years.

Meanwhile, Jonah revealed earlier this year that he won’t promote any of his films due to his anxiety struggles.

The actor has experienced anxiety attacks for nearly 20 years, which are “exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events,” so after completing work on ‘Stutz’ – a documentary film about mental health – he decided to step away from promoting his projects.

In an open letter, he wrote: “I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general called ‘Stutz’.”

“The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film.”

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events.”

“I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling. However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

20221130-122202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shanghai Film Festival cancelled due to Covid crisis

    What’s more awkward on camera than sex scenes? Ask ‘You’ star...

    Kristin Cavallari to launch beauty line

    Nicolas Cage on ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’: It’s a...