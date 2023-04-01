ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jonah Hill looks unrecognisable in new pics after remarkable weight loss

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ star Jonah Hill seemed unrecognisable as he was spotted surfing after impressive weight loss.

The actor was seen catching waves in California showing off his slimmed down physique as well as a huge beard, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The 21 Jump Street star looked like he was a natural surfer as he stretched out his arms to keep his balance, despite previously saying he was scared of the sport. He has all the right gear as he wore a full wet suit as he enjoyed his day out.

Jonah often teams up with fellow enthusiasts Spike Jonze and Beastie Boys rapper Mike Diamond to form Surf Jews California.

Jonah told GQ last year: “Been terrified to surf my whole life. Totally random fear and at the same time always been a secret dream of mine.”

Mirror.co.uk further states that the star has seen his weight fluctuate over the last few years and has said in the past that being overweight as a kid “f****d me up.”

He said in Netflix documentary ‘Stutz’: “When I was a kid, exercise and diet was framed to me as like, ‘There’s something wrong with how you look’. But never once was exercise and diet propositioned to me in terms of mental health. I just wish that was presented to people differently.”

