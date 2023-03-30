ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jonah Hill, Olivia Millar are expecting their first child

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood actor Jonah Hill will be stepping into a new role.

The ‘You People’ actor, 39, and his girlfriend, Olivia Millar, are expecting their first baby together, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The couple were seen together at Hawaii children’s store Kokonut Kids in January. Then Millar was spotted in California with what appears to be a baby bump covered by overalls, in photos published by ‘The Daily Mail’.

Millar “who co-owns the online vintage shop Chasseresse with her older sister” was also spotted wearing what looks to be an engagement ring.

As per ‘People’, the pair was first spotted spending time together in Santa Barbara in September 2022.

The Oscar-nominated actor was previously engaged to Gianna Santos before calling it quits in October 2020. Hill was then linked to surfer Sarah Brady and shut down claims that the two were engaged in February 2022.

Hill, “who has become increasingly private in recent years”, revealed in an open letter to fans that he has long dealt with anxiety and panic attacks and explained why he would not promote his documentary ‘Stutz’ in the summer of 2022.

20230330-101806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kevin Spacey to make first speaking appearance in five years

    Idris Elba says it would be ‘natural progression’ to move into...

    Catherine Zeta-Jones regrets missing out on playing female James Bond

    John Stamos rejected Ryan Murphy’s offer to play bisexual hooker