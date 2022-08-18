ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Jonah Hill steps back from promoting his films for mental health

Actor-filmmaker Jonah Hill has decided to step back from media appearances and public events to promote his films for the sake of his mental health.

Hill has just finished the upcoming documentary ‘Stutz’, which he directs and stars in.

In an open letter, he explained why he won’t be promoting the film, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events,” he shared.

“You won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself.”

‘Stutz’, titled after Hill’s personal therapist Dr. Phil Stutz, will feature the comedian and his therapist openly discussing his mental health issues.

“The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film,” Hill added.

“If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

“I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off,” he said, before assuring that he’s not retiring from Hollywood, “I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety.”

Hill further stressed his goal with the movie, “With this letter and with ‘Stutz’, I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff.”

“So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly. …I hope the work will speak for itself and I’m grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support.”

While he didn’t address it in his letter, Hill has apparently also taken a break from social media as his Instagram account has been deleted.

Besides ‘Stutz’, the 38-year-old stars in Netflix’s film ‘You People’ set for release later this year from a script he co-wrote with Kenya Barris.

He last made the publicity and promo rounds last year for Netflix’s sci-fi flick ‘Don’t Look Up’.

