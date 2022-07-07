Jonas brothers Kevin and Frankie have opened up about how Nick Jonas has changed since the arrival of his daughter Malti Marie.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced that they became parents to a child in January 2022. After a radio silence of a few months, on Mother’s Day, Nick shared a picture of Priyanka Chopra holding their baby and shared with the world that finally after 100 days in the NICU they brought their daughter Malti Marie home. She was reportedly born premature.

Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas recently shared that their brother Nick has found a lot of happiness after becoming a father.

In a recent interview with E! News, Frankie Jonas shared that Nick was an “amazing” father to his baby girl. When Kevin was asked about it, he said, “He’s really found so much joy in it. We’re just really happy for him.”

The Jonas clan is all set to add another new member soon as Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner are expecting their second baby. They are already parents to almost 2-year-old girl, Willa.

A while ago Priyanka’s cousin, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra spoke about meeting her niece Malti Marie. When she was asked if she managed to meet the baby, Parineeti said, “Of course.” She also added that she did not want to disclose anything else about her “little baby”.

Parineeti, however, called Malti Marie, “the most beautiful baby in the world”. In a video, Parineeti said, “They (Priyanka and Nick) had shared her journey. She had a bit of a rough start, but she is healthy now. She’s a beautiful baby. I don’t want to talk much about her, but she is my little baby.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently rang in Nick’s first Father’s Day in a special intimate way. They shared a picture of their daughter twinning with her father, Nick in custom made shoes.

The couple have so far not revealed the face of their daughter.

