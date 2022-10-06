ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jonas Cuaron to direct anti-hero, Latino lead character film ‘El Muerto’

NewsWire
0
0

Jonas Cuaron, the son of Oscar winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, has been set as the director for ‘El Muerto’, which is in early development.

The film will star Bad Bunny, also known as Benito A. Martinez Ocasio, reports ‘Deadline’. Jonas has earlier directed the 2015 thriller film ‘Desierto’. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is writing the script for ‘El Muerto’.

According to ‘Deadline’, ‘El Muerto’ is a character within Spider-Man’s universe, and the film would mark the first time a Latino character leads a Marvel live-action film. He is an anti-hero and the son of a luchador next in line to inherit the ancestral power of ‘El Muerto’.

Although Bad Bunny is best known for his Grammy-winning music, he has been getting more involved in the acting world. He had an arc in the Netflix series ‘Narcos: Mexico’, playing Arturo ‘Kitty’ Paez. ‘Deadline’ further states that earlier this year he made his big-screen debut in ‘Bullet Train’, where he was directed by David Leitch and shared screen credits with Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock.

‘El Muerto’, produced by Sony Pictures, is expected to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

20221006-190004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Review: ‘Pretty Smart’: A mild, fun sitcom (IANS Rating: ***)

    Shawn Mendes announces ‘Wonder: The World Tour’

    Kate Moss denies rumour Johnny Depp once pushed her down the...

    Meghan Trainor suffered her first panic attack on live TV