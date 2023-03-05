LIFESTYLEWORLD

Jordan achieves record 36% rise in exports in 2022: Deputy PM

NewsWire
0
0

Jordan achieved an unprecedented 36-per cent rise in exports in 2022 despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian crisis that led to a hike in energy and commodity prices, a senior official said.

The high increase in exports of potash and phosphate was the major boost to exports, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Nasser Shraideh said in a press statement on Saturday, adding that foreign investment in Jordan rose by 67 per cent in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian economy grew by 2.7 per cent in 2022, said Shraideh, also the Minister of State for public sector modernization, expecting the figure to rise to 3 per cent by 2025 with ongoing reforms, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jordan has successfully completed five reviews under the extended fund facility programme with the International Monetary Fund, he noted.

20230305-062003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Aankhen’ turns 19: Vipul Shah recalls being told film would flop

    ‘Baseless allegations’: Pilot on Gehlot’s traitor remarks against him

    Why ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ director Priyanka Ghose refrained from watching...

    Middle East destinations see an upsurge, amongst Indian travellers