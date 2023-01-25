WORLD

Jordan calls for efforts to maintain peace at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

NewsWire
0
0

King Abdullah II of Jordan stressed the need to maintain calm and cease all acts of violence to pave the way for the Middle East peace process.

At a meeting in Amman with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, the king stressed the importance of respecting the historical and legal status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to maintain peace, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Jordanian Royal Hashemite Court.

The king stressed Jordan’s steadfast position in supporting the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 border, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel in peace.

In a statement issued by Netanyahu’s office, the two leaders discussed regional issues and “especially strategic, security and economic cooperation between Israel and Jordan, which contributes to regional stability”.

The two leaders also praised “the long-standing friendship and partnership” between Israel and Jordan, the office said.

Jordan was the second Arab nation to normalize relations with Israel, but tensions have increased between the two countries since the inauguration of the Israeli right-wing coalition government in December 2022.

20230125-061403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YouTube rolls out iPhone widgets to open subscriptions search

    Afghan economic commission meets on private sector, prioritises power supply

    Task force expected to bring down electricity prices in Nordic region

    US SC temporarily halts expiration of asylum-limiting policy