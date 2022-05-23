Jordan has condemned an Israeli court decision allowing “extremists” to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al-Foul said that the decision is null and void, which “lacks legal status under international law that does not recognise Israeli jurisdiction on territories occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem”, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abu Al-Foul stressed that the decision is considered a blatant breach of international legitimacy resolutions related to Jerusalem, including the UN Security Council resolutions that urge all to maintain the status quo of the holy city.

He also stressed that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is “a place of worship for Muslims only”, and the Jordan-run Department of the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs is the only institution for administering the affairs of the mosque.

