Jordan denies its citizens infiltrating into Israel

Amman, Oct 20 (IANS) Jordan denied media reports that several Jordanians had infiltrated into Israel.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Sufian Qudah said on Saturday that seven people of a foreign nationality infiltrated at dawn into Israel across the Jordanian border to look for work there, and were arrested by Israeli authorities, Xinhua news agency reported.

The spokesperson stressed that none of them was Jordanian, adding that the Jordanian authorities have been following up on the matter to learn about all the details and circumstances of the incident, according to a statement by the ministry.

Jordan and Israel signed a peace treaty in 1994.

