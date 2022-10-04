WORLD

Jordan, Egypt agree to increase cooperation in mining, petrochemicals, energy

NewsWire
0
0

Jordan and Egypt have agreed to increase their exchange of expertise in the fields of mining, petrochemical industry, oil and natural gas, according to a statement by Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

During a virtual meeting on Monday, a technical committee of officials from the two countries also agreed to prepare a timetable to support each other’s scientific and technical needs to help develop natural resources, stimulate investments and boost economies, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hassan Hiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Energy Affairs at Jordan’s Energy Ministry, highlighted a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries in June that encourages exchange of expertise in developing natural gas and improving public energy distribution.

The MoU also encourages cooperation in training technical personnel in related sectors, Hiari said.

20221004-075402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war...

    Covid curbs bring China’s manufacturing hub to its knees

    21 people killed in Somalian hotel attack, says Minister

    Sune Luus to lead South Africa Women in Test, three-match ODI...