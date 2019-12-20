Jordan, EU discuss ties, Mideast developments

Amman, Jan 6 (IANS) Jordan and the EU have discussed means to enhance their ties and regional developments.

At a meeting in Amman between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Chairman of the EU Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister, the two sides discussed means to enhance Jordanian-European partnership and increase economic and development cooperation, according to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

They also went over the latest regional developments and the Jordanian-European coordination which seeks to overcome regional challenges and crises to realize the joint goal of enhancing security and stability, Xinhua news agency reported.

The EU official expressed his appreciation for Jordan’s stances and moderate policy.

–IANS

sdr/