Jordan has launched six additional services to facilitate document issuance for Jerusalemites starting from mid-July.

Under the new facilitations, Jerusalem’s residents can now apply for the issuance and renewal of their passports without any age restrictions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The new facilitations aimed to ensure an easy and smooth transaction process to protect the Arab identity of the holy city of Jerusalem, said Talal Al-Fayez, Acting Director-General of the Civil Status and Passport Department (CSPD), during a press conference on Monday.

Jordanian citizens holding a national number and civil status can also apply to the Islamic Court in Jerusalem affiliated with Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, for issuing or registering vital records of marriage, divorce, birth or death. They can also request the renewal of the family book through the court.

Moreover, Jordanian citizens who hold a national number and are married to Jerusalem residents can apply for the issuance and renewal of passports for themselves and their children through the Islamic Court in Jerusalem.

The new decisions allow holders of temporary “West Bank” passports, males and females, who are married to Jerusalem residents holding Jerusalem ID cards to apply for passport renewal at the Islamic Court in Jerusalem, provided they carry a Palestinian ID and have it affixed to their temporary passport.

Jerusalem’s residents have the option to submit their transactions to the Islamic Court in Jerusalem or visit the CSPD in Amman, said Al-Fayez.

Jordan oversees the administration of the Islamic Court and the Islamic and Christian holy sites in the occupied city of Jerusalem, according to the Jordanian-Israeli peace agreement of 1994.

Additionally, Jordan issues Jordanian passports for Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem without national identification numbers in order to assist them in their travel to various countries around the world.

