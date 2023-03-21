WORLD

Jordan facilitates visas for visitors

Jordan’s Ministry of Interior launched the Electronic Visa Project that aims to facilitate the entry procedures for travellers into the kingdom.

The project would enable travellers to obtain their visas and pay their fees electronically before their arrival, without having to visit border centres and diplomatic missions abroad, said Interior Minister Mazen Faraya in a statement.

Meanwhile, the option to obtain visas upon arrival at border centres would still be available, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

Faraya emphasized that the project is in line with Jordan’s efforts to attract investments, and encourage various types of tourism to promote the kingdom to be a tourist destination.

Furthermore, foreign students studying at Jordanian universities are now allowed to renew their residency permits directly through security centres without the need for prior approval from the ministry.

The new project was in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, and with the efforts of all related entities, Faraya said.

