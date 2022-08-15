WORLD

Jordan launches probe into oil spill off southern coast

Jordanian authorities have launched probe into a vessel after it allegedly caused an oil spill on Sunday off the kingdom’s southern coast.

Local authorities are working to contain the oil spill off the coast of the Aqaba container terminal, Jordan’s only container port, Nidal Majali, an official with Jordan’s Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, was quoted as saying by the state-run Petra news agency.

The oil spill, which covered an area of 700 square meters, polluted some coral reefs and damaged equipment of several diving centers, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media reports.

20220815-073605

