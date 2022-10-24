WORLD

Jordan, North Macedonia agree to boost cooperation in various fields

Jordan and North Macedonia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in various sectors.

Following their discussions in Amman on Sunday, capital of Jordan, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and North Macedonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani signed a cooperation protocol, which will be a framework for the two countries’ future cooperation, according to a statement by Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

They stressed large room for economic, tourism, commercial and cultural cooperation between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

The two ministers also agreed to examine the feasibility of regular flights between the two countries and facilitate the issuance of visas.

They also emphasised the need to enhance cooperation to combat terrorism, which poses a common threat, and discussed a number of regional issues, mainly the Palestinian issue.

