Jordan Peele’s fourth film in the works, to release on Christmas 2024

Filmmaker-actor Jordan Peele’s next movie is scheduled to release on the big screen on Christmas 2024.

Universal Pictures, which released the filmmaker’s prior features ‘Get Out’,’Us’ and ‘Nope’, added an “Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele” to its release calendar. It’s set to open in theatres nationwide on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, reported Variety.

On its current date, Peele’s upcoming project will premiere one week after James Cameron’s ‘Avatar 3’ and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’, which will both debut on December 20, 2024.

Universal’s big-screen adaptation of the ‘Wicked’ musical was previously slated to land on the same weekend, but the studio recently pushed up its release date to Thanksgiving.

In the announcement about Peele’s film, Universal also scheduled an untitled Monkeypaw film to release on September 27, 2024, and it took an untitled animated event film off its slate.

In true Peele fashion, there’s zero information not the title, the genre, nor the stars available about his fourth film. He’s been similarly tight-lipped in the lead-up to his first three films, which ranged from pure horror to neo-Western science fiction.

Peele’s debut feature, the 2017 psychological horror film ‘Get Out’, became a critical and commercial smash, grossing $255 million and earning four Oscar nominations. He followed that up with 2019’s doppelganger thriller ‘Us’, which also generated $255 million worldwide.

Peele’s latest movie, 2022’s ‘Nope’ which reunited Peele with his ‘Get Out’ star Daniel Kaluuya, played in theatres last summer and collected more than $170 million globally.

As a film producer, Peele has backed Spike Lee’s Oscar-nominated ‘BlacKkKlansman’, as well as director Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman’ remake, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

