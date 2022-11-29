King Abdullah II of Jordan has reiterated his country’s support for the Yemenis and for reaching a political solution in Yemen that restores stability and security.

The king made the remarks at a meeting in the Jordanian capital of Amman with Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, where he underlined the need to end the crisis in Yemen in a manner that ensures the unity and territorial integrity of Yemen, according to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court on Monday.

Discussions also covered bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two sides stressed the importance of continued coordination regarding various issues, the statement added.

For his part, Al-Alimi praised Jordan’s efforts in putting the crisis in Yemen to an end, voicing appreciation for Jordan’s stance that pushes for a political solution in Yemen.

