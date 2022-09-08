HEALTHWORLD

Jordan reports 1st monkeypox case

Jordan’s Health Ministry has confirmed the first monkeypox case in the kingdom.

The patient was a Jordanian citizen in his 30s who had recently traveled to several European countries and returned to Jordan on August 20, Xinhua news agency reported, the state-run Petra news agency.

The patient, who is currently in good condition and recovering at his home in isolation, started to develop symptoms on August 25, including a fever, sore throat, muscle soreness and swollen lymph nodes, it added.

The ministry said it was tracking down people who had contact with the patient to inquire about their health conditions.

