WORLD

Jordan resumes crude oil imports from Iraq after weeks-long halt

NewsWire
0
0

Jordan has resumed crude oil imports from Iraq after the Iraqi side fixed the logistical problems that suspended the supply for weeks, said Jordan’s Energy Ministry.

Trucks have started loading the crude oil from the oil fields in Kirkuk governorate in northern Iraq, Jordan’s Minister of Energy Saleh Kharabsheh said in a statement.

The ministry said that Jordan imported about 2.525 million barrels of oil from Iraq between September 2021 and July 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed in 2021, Jordan imports around 10,000 barrels per day from Iraq, based on the monthly average price of Brent crude oil minus $16 per barrel to cover the difference in quality and transportation costs.

The 10,000 barrels cover around 7 per cent of Jordan’s daily needs, according to the ministry.

20220920-031801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    England captain Knight ruled out of 2022 CWG, the Hundred with...

    US troop withdrawal must lead to end of Al-Qaeda terror

    Palestine hails Munich Group’s peace conference efforts

    African executives say technology is key to hasten tourism recovery