Jordan has resumed crude oil imports from Iraq after the Iraqi side fixed the logistical problems that suspended the supply for weeks, said Jordan’s Energy Ministry.

Trucks have started loading the crude oil from the oil fields in Kirkuk governorate in northern Iraq, Jordan’s Minister of Energy Saleh Kharabsheh said in a statement.

The ministry said that Jordan imported about 2.525 million barrels of oil from Iraq between September 2021 and July 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed in 2021, Jordan imports around 10,000 barrels per day from Iraq, based on the monthly average price of Brent crude oil minus $16 per barrel to cover the difference in quality and transportation costs.

The 10,000 barrels cover around 7 per cent of Jordan’s daily needs, according to the ministry.

20220920-031801