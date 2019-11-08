Jordan, Russia sign deal to boost cooperation

Amman, Nov 15 (IANS) Jordan and Russia signed a protocol agreement for development, trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

The agreement was signed by Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Wissam Rabadi and visiting Russia’s Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, according to a statement by the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation on Thursday, a copy of which was obtained by Xinhua.

The two sides looked into increased cooperation in fields of trade, economy, agriculture, energy, transport, communications, education, culture, health and so on.

Jordan and Russia also agreed to hold a meeting for business next year to strengthen the economic, trade and investment cooperation.

–IANS

rt/