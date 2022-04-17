Jordan has said Israel bears full responsibility for the “serious repercussions” of the escalated tensions at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

Israel’s continuous steps to change the historical and legal status quo of Al-Aqsa mosque represent a dangerous breach of the international law, undermining all efforts to maintain the cease-fire for regional peace and security, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Haitham Abu Al-Foul on Sunday.

Condemning Israel for raiding Al-Aqsa mosque and banishing worshippers from the mosque, Al-Foul urged the international community to shoulder its responsibility and take immediate actions to pressure Israel to stop such practices, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Al-Aqsa mosque compound is a site holy to both Muslims and Jews, the latter of whom call it the Temple Mount. The mosque is currently under custodianship of the Jordanian royal family.

