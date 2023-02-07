WORLD

Jordan sends rescue teams, aid to Syria, Turkey

Jordan said on Tuesday that it had sent humanitarian aid and rescue teams to Syria and Turkey to help search for survivors after strong earthquakes jolted the two countries.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the aid was sent following royal directives by King Abdullah II of Jordan to help families of victims and injured people, Xinhua news agency reported.

The aid includes rescue equipment, tents, as well as logistical and medical supplies. Jordan also dispatched a 99-member medical and rescue team, it added.

The Ministry said that the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation has been working with the related authorities in Syria and Turkey to make preparations for sending some immediate needs to the affected areas to help with relief operations.

