INDIA

Jordan summons Swedish ambassador over Quran burning in Stockholm

NewsWire
0
0

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the Swedish Ambassador in Amman in protest of the burning of a copy of the Muslim holy book Quran in Stockholm.

The Ministry said on Thursday in a statement that it was a racist act of dangerous hate and a manifestation of Islamophobia that incites violence and insults religions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Such acts cannot be justified in the context of freedom of expression, as they represent a crime and a provocation to the feelings of more than two billion Muslims across the world, it added.

In Sweden’s capital Stockholm on Wednesday, a person said to be an Iraqi national burned a copy of Quran outside the central mosque of Stockholm. The move was authorised by a Swedish court.

2023062931581

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA to bring Udaipur murder accused duo to Delhi

    DA crisis: Calcutta HC allows protest rally near Mamata’s residence on...

    ‘Benefits from disaster resilient infra at nascent stage of hydrogen economy’

    Godiyal named Congress’ Uttarakhand chief