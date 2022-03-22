WORLD

Jordan to ease Covid-19 restrictions during upcoming Ramadan

By NewsWire
Jordan will ease Covid-19 restrictions during the upcoming holy Islamic month of Ramadan, Minister of State for Media Affairs Feisal Shboul has said.

The new measures follow recommendations by the National Epidemiological Committee, Shboul was quoted by the state-run Petra news agency as saying on Monday.

The measures include canceling physical distancing at mosques and churches, and removing the obligatory measure to wear masks in open places, but wearing masks in gatherings in closed areas is still needed, Xinhua news agency reported.

For restaurants and cafes, the limitation on seating capacity would also be canceled, the minister added.

The new measures permit the organisation of Ramadan-related gatherings and iftar banquets during the holy month, he added.

The minister also revealed that a campaign would be launched to revive rituals and activities associated with the holy month after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

