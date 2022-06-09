Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have launched an investment fund of $100 million to support the their cooperation in technology, state-run Petra news agency reported.

The two Arab countries launched the investment fund on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Amman, Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said the fund is established by joint efforts between Jordan’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and the ADQ, an Abu Dhabi state holding company.

The fund, which is part of a strategic industrial partnership between Jordan and the UAE, aims to support technology companies to achieve higher growth rates, and enhance the digital prosperity through financing emerging technology companies, the Prime Minister added.

