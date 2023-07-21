INDIA

Jordan, UN agency for Palestine refugees discuss support strategies

NewsWire
0
0

Jordan and the UN agency for Palestine refugees have discussed strategies to enable the agency to continue providing services for Palestinian refugees.

During a meeting with Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Amman, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi highlighted his country’s continued efforts in mobilising resources to provide essential financial support for the agency, according to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

Safadi and Lazzarini stressed the need to diversify UNRWA’s funding sources under the principle of sharing burdens and invite donors to provide multi-year pledges, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, Lazzarini thanked the kingdom for efforts to mobilise regional and international support for the agency, enabling the agency to overcome the financial deficit it faces.

2023072042675

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    When Amyra broke her character during ‘Kya Loge Tum’ shoot because...

    Athletics: Neeraj plans to achieve peak fitness with focus on World...

    IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of TN, Puducherry from Tuesday

    6 vehicles carrying areca nuts burnt down in Mizoram