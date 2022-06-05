WORLD

Jordan underlines need for UN body to keep supporting Palestinian refugees

Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has highlighted the importance for the United Nations to continue its full mandate of a body to provide essential services to Palestinian refugees.

Safadi made the remarks during a meeting in Amman with Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the UN body that provides relief to Palestinian refugees.

During the meeting, Safadi also stressed the importance of providing necessary financial support to the UN body to overcome its recurrent budget deficit and enable it to offer services to refugees in the educational, health, and relief sectors, as well as other services mentioned in its UN mandate, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

Jordan will continue to work with international and regional partners to provide support to UNRWA, Safadi was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Jordanian official also expressed his opposition to any changes to UNRWA’s mandate or reductions in the services it provides for refugees, noting providing these services is the agency’s exclusive responsibility.

Praising Jordan’s increased and continuous efforts to mobilize political and financial support for UNRWA, Lazzarini emphasised the need for the international community to honor its financial commitments to the UN agency.

