WORLD

Jordanian fighter jet crashes, pilot unharmed

NewsWire
0
0

The Jordan Armed Force announced that a fighter jet affiliated to the royal air force crashed during a regular training mission in the southern region of the kingdom, state-run Petra news agency reported.

A source in the army on Wednesday told Petra that the pilot ejected and parachuted safely over an uninhabited region before being taken to hospital for examination, adding the pilot was in a stable condition as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The report did not provide details about the type of the fighter jet or the cause of the crash.

