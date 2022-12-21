WORLD

Jordanian king, French president discuss ties, Mideast issues

King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron ways to strengthen bilateral ties in various fields and the latest developments in the Middle East.

The Jordanian king thanked Macron for his support of the second Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership which was held in Jordan on Tuesday, according to a statement by Jordan’s royal court on Wednesday.

They also talked about the developments in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon as well as the Palestinian cause, Xinhua news agency reported.

Macron stressed the importance of cooperation with Jordan and expressed France’s willingness to support Jordanian people and Jordan’s projects.

Hailing the Baghdad conference a success, the French President said it would support Iraq’s sovereignty and development.

The two leaders also discussed global issues and challenges, such as joint efforts to ensure food security and mitigate the impact of climate change, as well as bilateral coordination to counter terrorism.

